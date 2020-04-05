Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,308.78

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Arqma has a market cap of $19,308.78 and $924.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 115.5% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,794.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.02116241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.03470589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00600314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00794126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00074976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025382 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00486549 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014727 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,321,814 coins and its circulating supply is 4,277,270 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

