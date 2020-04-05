Arqma Reaches Market Cap of $19,349.28 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 117.7% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market cap of $19,349.28 and approximately $565.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,842.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.02113724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.03432882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00596188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00788403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00074641 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00486817 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,330,081 coins and its circulating supply is 4,285,537 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.