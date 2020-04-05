Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $5.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.02 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $25.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $27.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.27 billion to $30.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

ARW stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,092,000 after purchasing an additional 991,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,869,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,757,000 after acquiring an additional 664,677 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after acquiring an additional 331,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after acquiring an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

