ArtByte (ABY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00597939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007732 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

