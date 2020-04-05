Artfinity (AT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1.75 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.66 or 0.04428896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036969 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009305 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Artfinity Token Profile

AT is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,554,468 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

