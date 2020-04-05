Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,393.13 ($31.48).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LON AHT opened at GBX 1,605.50 ($21.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,099.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,298.56.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

