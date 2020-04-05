ATBCoin (ATB) Market Cap Reaches $38,913.50

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a market cap of $38,913.50 and approximately $30,844.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,787.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.03475203 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00751506 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000599 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

