ATBCoin (ATB) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $33,339.10 and $27,237.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, Exrates and YoBit. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,848.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.49 or 0.03438806 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00750237 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

