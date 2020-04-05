ATC Coin Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $106,338.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00597748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007675 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

