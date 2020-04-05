Atheios Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $3,575.81 and $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

