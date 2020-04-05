ATLANT Price Reaches $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $870,912.08 and $927.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.02599568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Exrates, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

