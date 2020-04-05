Atlas Protocol (ATP) One Day Volume Hits $2.26 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

