Atonomi (ATMI) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,066.98

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 84.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Atonomi has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $93,066.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.26 or 0.04636069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

