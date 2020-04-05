Atonomi (ATMI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. Atonomi has a total market cap of $93,066.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

