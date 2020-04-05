Auctus Market Capitalization Tops $383,043.36 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Auctus has a market capitalization of $383,043.36 and approximately $541.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.02569795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201789 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,540,415 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

