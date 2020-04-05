Augur (REP) Hits Market Cap of $108.30 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $9.85 or 0.00144882 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, LATOKEN, Cryptopia and Crex24. Augur has a total market cap of $108.30 million and $27.41 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Liqui, Upbit, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, AirSwap, Crex24, Poloniex, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, BitBay, Binance, Bittrex, ABCC, GOPAX, Gatecoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Bithumb, Zebpay, Livecoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kraken, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Koinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

