Aurora Market Cap Hits $8.26 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. Aurora has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $845,685.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.98 or 0.04547880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037016 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009499 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.