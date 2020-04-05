Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Auryn Resources’ rating score has declined by 12.8% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.38 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Auryn Resources an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUG opened at $0.92 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

