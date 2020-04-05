Autonio (NIO) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Autonio has a market cap of $360,967.17 and approximately $12.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02594994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Mercatox, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.