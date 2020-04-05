Axe Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Axe has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $2.45 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000662 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001128 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

