Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Axis Capital worth $68,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $52,893,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after acquiring an additional 232,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Axis Capital stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In other news, CFO Peter Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,198. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Benchimol acquired 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

