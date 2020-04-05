AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195,063 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of AZZ worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AZZ by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $25.22 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

