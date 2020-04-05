Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 301.67 ($3.97).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders acquired 4,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,018 over the last ninety days.

Shares of BBY stock traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 210.20 ($2.77). 1,511,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

