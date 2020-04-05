Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 111,705 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

