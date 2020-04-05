Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 29,319 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.95% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SASR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 124,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow acquired 1,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SASR. TheStreet cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

SASR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

