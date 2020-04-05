Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 4,107 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.41% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 817.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,095,000.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

