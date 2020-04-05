Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,387 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Sanderson Farms worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,463,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

