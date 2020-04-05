Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Corelogic worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Corelogic by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLGX. Stephens lifted their price objective on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Corelogic stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

