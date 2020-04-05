Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Avista worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 245,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,835,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,269,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.