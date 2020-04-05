Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.66% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,247,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

