Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMS. ValuEngine raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

FMS stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

