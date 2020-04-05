Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.81% of AAR worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $523.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

