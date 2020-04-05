Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.98 Million Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.62% of Knowles worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Knowles by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Knowles by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Knowles by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

