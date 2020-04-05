Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.02 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Webster Financial worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after acquiring an additional 771,273 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,820,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

