Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of Middleby worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,026,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.01. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

