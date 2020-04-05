Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.13 Million Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.58% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMTC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMTC. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $25.56 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $540.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

