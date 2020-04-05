Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.83% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $7.55 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

