Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.53% of ESCO Technologies worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ESE opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

