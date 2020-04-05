Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of RBC Bearings worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,337,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in RBC Bearings by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.30. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

