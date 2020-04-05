Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 645,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Commscope worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of COMM opened at $8.51 on Friday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

