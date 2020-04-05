Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Elastic worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,926,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 208,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,348,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Elastic from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,433,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,325. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTC opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

