Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,196 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Donaldson worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after buying an additional 426,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after buying an additional 48,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Donaldson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 924,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,280,000 after buying an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

