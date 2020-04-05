Bank of America Corp DE Sells 37,994 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of AGCO worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 680,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AGCO by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AGCO by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $43.50 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

