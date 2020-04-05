Bank of America Corp DE Sells 55,792 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 551.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

