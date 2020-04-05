Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,203 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Medpace worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Medpace by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 36,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

