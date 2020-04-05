Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 49,329 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $60,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

