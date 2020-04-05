Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Frontdoor worth $23,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

FTDR stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

