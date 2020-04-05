Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.02% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $23,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,828,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter.

WDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.37. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

