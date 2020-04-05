Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.27% of Callon Petroleum worth $25,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPE. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CPE shares. Northland Securities lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $9,620,863.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.