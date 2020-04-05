Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 136.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $24,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after buying an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.